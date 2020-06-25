Thursday, June 25, 2020  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

WWE announcer Renee Young tests positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
WWE announcer Renee Young tests positive for coronavirus

Photo courtesy: wwe.com

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announcer Renee Young confirmed that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“My show gets cancelled and I get Covid,” Young tweeted. “Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone.”

She was hosting “WWE Backstage” on FOX Sports but it was cancelled by the channel. She was working as an announcer as well at WWE SmackDown.

The sports-entertainment company had been holding its weekly shows and monthly pay-per-views at its development centre in Florida without crowds.

The WWE announced that it will test its talent, production crew and employees for the coronavirus in advance for the future.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus wwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
WWE, WWE news, Renee Young, Coronavirus, Covid-19, WWE SmackDown, WWE Backstage,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar
Criminal complaint filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
NAB recovers Rs1.95b from director Lucky Ali's fraudulent housing societies
NAB recovers Rs1.95b from director Lucky Ali’s fraudulent housing societies
Mohib Mirza doesn't know where his daughter is
Mohib Mirza doesn’t know where his daughter is
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
ICYMI: Here's the ultimate guide to Sabiha Khanum's best films
ICYMI: Here’s the ultimate guide to Sabiha Khanum’s best films
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.