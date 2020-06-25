WWE announcer Renee Young tests positive for coronavirus

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announcer Renee Young confirmed that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“My show gets cancelled and I get Covid,” Young tweeted. “Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone.”

She was hosting “WWE Backstage” on FOX Sports but it was cancelled by the channel. She was working as an announcer as well at WWE SmackDown.

The sports-entertainment company had been holding its weekly shows and monthly pay-per-views at its development centre in Florida without crowds.

The WWE announced that it will test its talent, production crew and employees for the coronavirus in advance for the future.