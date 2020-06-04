Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

William Dalrymple is very taken by Money Heist

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
William Dalrymple is very taken by Money Heist

Photo: Instagram/@williamdalrymple

White Mughals and City of Djinns author William Dalrymple is very taken with Money Heist on Netflix.

Recently, the historian took to Twitter and said: “Very, very, very taken with Money Heist– best Netflix show for a looong while.”

Responding to comments on his tweet, Dalrymple said that he preferred watching the show in subtitles and if he had to choose a city for his character, it would have to be “Delhi, obvs :)”

A fan asked Dalrymple if he liked Peaky Blinders, a show about Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and a criminal gang based in Birmingham in 1919.

The author said that he liked the show but felt that he was “trapped in a very violent aftershave advert”.

He went on to say that he had also watched a couple of episode of the Turkish epic on Ertugrul Ghazi but didn’t like it as much. He promised to give it another go.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ertugrul Money Heist William Dalrymple
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot
Sadaf wasn’t the reason behind my separation with Syra: Shahroz
Sadaf wasn’t the reason behind my separation with Syra: Shahroz
What’s going on with PTV’s YouTube channel?
What’s going on with PTV’s YouTube channel?
Wahaj Ali misses his bff Maya Ali
Wahaj Ali misses his bff Maya Ali
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched
Have you seen this documentary on Pakistan’s climate change crisis?
Have you seen this documentary on Pakistan’s climate change crisis?
Here’s how Saba Qamar spent her Eid
Here’s how Saba Qamar spent her Eid
Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health
Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health
Nida Yasir to share totkas for coronavirus on her show
Nida Yasir to share totkas for coronavirus on her show
Shattered beyond repair, Adnan Siddiqui on musician Wajid Khan's death
Shattered beyond repair, Adnan Siddiqui on musician Wajid Khan’s death
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.