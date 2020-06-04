William Dalrymple is very taken by Money Heist

White Mughals and City of Djinns author William Dalrymple is very taken with Money Heist on Netflix.

Recently, the historian took to Twitter and said: “Very, very, very taken with Money Heist– best Netflix show for a looong while.”

Very, very, very taken with Money Heist- best Netflix show for a looong while — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) June 3, 2020

Responding to comments on his tweet, Dalrymple said that he preferred watching the show in subtitles and if he had to choose a city for his character, it would have to be “Delhi, obvs :)”

A fan asked Dalrymple if he liked Peaky Blinders, a show about Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and a criminal gang based in Birmingham in 1919.

The author said that he liked the show but felt that he was “trapped in a very violent aftershave advert”.

He went on to say that he had also watched a couple of episode of the Turkish epic on Ertugrul Ghazi but didn’t like it as much. He promised to give it another go.