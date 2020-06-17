Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Who wants to go on a date with Keanu Reeves?

Posted: Jun 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Who wants to go on a date with Keanu Reeves?

Photo: File

Would you like to go out on a date with Mr John Wick himself? It might seem like a far-fetched idea at first but now you can have 15 minutes with Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

According to the BBC, actors Keanu Reeves and Jonathan Frakes are among the celebrities offering fans the opportunity to chat one-to-one via Zoom during lockdown. Reeves is auctioning a 15-minute Zoom call for a children’s cancer charity. The highest bid at time of writing is $9,800.

“Meanwhile, on the celebrity message platform Cameo, £166 will buy a 10-minute Zoom call with Star Trek actor Jonathan Frakes or skateboarder Tony Hawk,” said the news website. “Cameo said there had been “a tonne of interest” in its Zoom service, Cameo Live, despite just 31 celebrities, only four of whom are women, signing up since launch, on Sunday.”

The start-up, which launched in 2017, also offers short recorded personal messages from a range of celebrities including reality TV personalities and sports stars, who charge various fees.

