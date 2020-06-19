What about nepotism in our industry, asks Iffat Omar

Actor and talk show host Iffat Omar took to Twitter to make an interesting observation.
According to Omar, Pakistani celebrities had been sharing news of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan being in hot water.
“But darlings, what about the nepotism in your own backyard?” she said. “Kabhi socha hay hamari industry me adakar kitne hayn?”
Pakistani industry artists sharing news of coffee in Karan in hot water but darlings what about the #nepotism in your own backyard? Kabhi socha hay hamari industry me adakar kitne hayn?— Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) June 24, 2020
Singer Adnan Sami Khan and Bollywood star Abhay Deol also took to Instagram to talk about nepotism in the film industry.
“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards Very creative artwork @kalakkii
The conversation started after the tragic death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Many fans of the late actor hold big stars in Bollywood, including Johar, for sidelining Rajput because he was an outsider.