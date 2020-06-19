What about nepotism in our industry, asks Iffat Omar

Actor and talk show host Iffat Omar took to Twitter to make an interesting observation.

According to Omar, Pakistani celebrities had been sharing news of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan being in hot water.

“But darlings, what about the nepotism in your own backyard?” she said. “Kabhi socha hay hamari industry me adakar kitne hayn?”

Singer Adnan Sami Khan and Bollywood star Abhay Deol also took to Instagram to talk about nepotism in the film industry.

The conversation started after the tragic death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Many fans of the late actor hold big stars in Bollywood, including Johar, for sidelining Rajput because he was an outsider.