Wedding bells: singer Haroon Rashid just got married

Several celebrity couples have tied the knot amid the pandemic and now, pop singer Haroon Rashid has made it to the list.

The singer got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony among close friends and family. We wish Haroon and his wife, Farwa, a lifetime of happiness.

Complimenting each other in matching white outfits, the couple looked absolutely gorgeous.

Rashid is a British-born Pakistani singer-songwriter, music producer, composer, director and social activist. Formerly a member of the pop band Awaz in the 1990s, Haroon has sold millions of singles and albums worldwide and has performed at large venues such as the Wembley Arena.