We cannot stay silent about George Floyd, says Hasan Minhaj

Posted: Jun 5, 2020
Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Netflix

In a powerful 12-minute video, Patriot Act’s Hasan Minhaj has asked members of the South Asian community to step up.

The Netflix star said that it was time to speak. “This time we cannot stay silent…especially the Asian because the murder of George Floyd was so heinous,” he said.

Minhaj discussed racism in Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan communities where people are obsessed with skin whitening creams and use the word ‘kala’ as an abuse. He added that it was time to take action beyond a black square or hashtag.

“We think we’re not a part of the story, but we’re at the scene of the crime! That’s why the full picture matters. This doesn’t happen in a vacuum, it happens in a system,” he said. “We have to donate our money and time to black organisations. We have got to get our civics law school nerd shit on right now.”

According to the BBC, George Floyd, 46, was stopped by police investigating the purchase of cigarettes with counterfeit money on 25 May in Minneapolis.

A video showed Floyd being arrested and a white police officer continuing to kneel on his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded that he could not breathe.

Since then, protests erupted and have continued since, across many US cities and also internationally.

MOST READ
