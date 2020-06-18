Wajahat Rauf talks about his one-sided affair with COVID-19

Fimmaker, actor and producer Wajahat Rauf took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a unique love story. According to the director, corona fell in love with him 31 days ago and just wouldn’t let go.



“It was probably the longest one-sided affair I’ve had in my life. But she didn’t love me all the way hence I had mild symptoms,” said the Karachi se Lahore director.

Rauf shared that he finally tested negative for the novel coronavirus after 31 days. He thanked his wife and sons for taking care of him and entertaining him from a safe distance.



“The only real advice I can give you is: don’t panic! I know it sounds a lot worse when the PM says it,” he said.