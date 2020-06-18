Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Entertainment

Wajahat Rauf talks about his one-sided affair with COVID-19

Posted: Jun 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Wajahat Rauf talks about his one-sided affair with COVID-19

Photo: File

Fimmaker, actor and producer Wajahat Rauf took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a unique love story. According to the director, corona fell in love with him 31 days ago and just wouldn’t let go.

“It was probably the longest one-sided affair I’ve had in my life. But she didn’t love me all the way hence I had mild symptoms,” said the Karachi se Lahore director.

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdulillah, God is Great! Tested Negative after 31 days

A post shared by Wajahat Rauf (@wajahatraufofficial) on Jun 17, 2020 at 1:50pm PDT

Rauf shared that he finally tested negative for the novel coronavirus after 31 days. He thanked his wife and sons for taking care of him and entertaining him from a safe distance.

“The only real advice I can give you is: don’t panic! I know it sounds a lot worse when the PM says it,” he said.

