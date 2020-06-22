Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
The Undertaker has no plans for WWE return

Photo Courtesy: WWE

Veteran World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star The Undertaker has said that he has no plans to return to competition inside the squared circle at the moment, BBC has reported.

“It was a perfect moment,” the sports-entertainment legend — whose real name is Mark Calaway — said about his recent Boneyard match at WrestleMania 38 with AJ Styles. “You don’t necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it.”

The 52-year-old veteran has said that he might make a return to in-ring competition but only time would tell.

Undertaker would make his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series. He would then go on to become win the World Heavyweight Champion, WWE Champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WCW Tag Team Champion, WWF Tag Team Champion and the Royal Rumble.

He would also participate in several innovative matches such as Last Ride match, Hell in a Cell match, Buried Alive match and the Inferno match.

