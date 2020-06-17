The Bold and the Beautiful resumes production with masks on

If you’ve been watching (and keeping up with) The Bold and the Beautiful for years, you don’t need to stress about the next set of episodes because the show’s producers have come up with a unique way to continue.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the show’s executive producer Bradley Bell said that the soap opera will go back into production on Wednesday with masks on set to actors’ real-life partners serving as “love-scene doubles.”

This comes in just five days after the state of California and Los Angeles County lifted restrictions on film and TV production.

“We feel we’re ready to go,” Bell told The Hollywood Reporter. “Safety is our utmost concern and will be as we return to production.”

Like hundreds of other productions, The Bold and the Beautiful shut down in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic led to stay-home orders for nonessential businesses. The show (which CBS recently renewed through 2022) eventually ran out of pre-taped episodes, and CBS has airing themed weeks of repeats for the past eight weeks.