Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Tariq Aziz on the set of the game show. Photo: Twitter/@WhoAhmadRajput

“Ibtida he Rab-e-Jalil ke ba-barkat naam se, jo dilon ke bhed khub janta he,” I heard someone say. The baritone voice seemed to have come from the beginnings of the Urdu language itself.

I looked up at our 14-inch black-and-white Luminar television—covered by a blue plastic shield that the dealer had told my mother would protect her children’s eyeballs. The proprietor of this gravelly voice was a king-shaped man with a crown of hair so immaculately set that it was matched in perfection only to the levels of starch in his qameez. His choice of opening line contained the pomp and ceremony that could only befit this kind of Pakistan television: the game show.

It was in that instant that my 10-year-old self understood that the Voice knew Things. I was riveted:

“Daikhti ankhon, suntay kanon, apko Farzana Amin, Naghmana Sami aur Tariq Aziz ka salam pohanchay.” And upon hearing the news of his death today, when I went back to listen to this clip on YouTube, I was struck by what I would not have ever picked up on aged 10. How many of today’s game show hosts would have the gentility to introduce the women by their side, their co-hosts, before they took their own name?

When I first encountered Tariq Aziz nearly twenty years ago, PTV reigned supreme. Of course, there was not much by way of entertainment for us children in those days except for the morning show hosted by Mustansar Hussain Tarar. He would directly address the kids and show five minutes or less of Woody Woodpecker or Pink Panther at around 7:30 am just before we left for school.

But the game show, I discovered, more than made up for the impoverished children’s programming. It had different segments such as question-and-answer competitions, speech completion between college teams and bait-baazi or poetry showdowns. Tariq Aziz would give prizes to people for having random items in their bags such as cutlery, their nikkahnama, train tickets. He would ask people to name different things that you would find in a kitchen or a green vegetable and would give you one hundred rupees for each item you named correctly.

It didn’t matter who won what as long as you could behold him announce the winners, which was where the real magic lay. Before asking the question, he would reveal the prize and sponsor with a description of the product. When the contestant gave the correct answer, instead of announcing they had won, Aziz would shout the name of the prize. And it was this that immortalised him: Water cooler aap ka hua!

I would sit through the show and try to answer just to test my knowledge. This went on till cable arrived in Karachi and we abandoned PTV to watching CID on Sony TV and Zee Horror Show, or Channel V and MTV when our parents were not home.

It was with the onslaught of game shows in the early 2000s on private TV channels in Pakistan that I realized how gracefully Tariq Aziz had conducted Neelam Ghar for almost four decades. Today’s game shows are crass and boisterous cringe-fests which prey on our basest of instincts. The audience is not treated with respect, enlightened or challenged. They are instead set up for ridicule and torn down by insult. Perhaps the worst example was to watch one host crams a mango down a participant’s throat as the rest of the people looking on cackled with glee to the crazed thrash of the cymbals.

The world that Tariq Aziz inhabited is perhaps long gone. He was the ultimate Pakistani game show host. And no one is likely to match his dignity or the standard he set for this genre.

Neelam Ghar obituary ptv
 
