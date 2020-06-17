Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bechara to release online

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bechara will be released online, FilmFare reported.

It is an Indian remake of The Fault In Our Stars. The film will release on Indian OTT service Hotstar. A release date, however, has yet to be announced.

The 34-year-old actor was last scene in Chichore with Shraddha Kapoor. He debuted in the industry with Kai Po Che. He was immensely loved for his performance in the biopic of cricketer MS Dhoni.

Rajput was born in Patna. He died by suicide after battling depression on June 13. He is survived by his elder brother, two sisters and father Dr KK Singh.