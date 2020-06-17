Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bechara to release online

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bechara to release online

Photo: Twitter

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh’s last film Dil Bechara will be released online, FilmFare reported.

It is an Indian remake of The Fault In Our Stars. The film will release on Indian OTT service Hotstar. A release date, however, has yet to be announced.

The 34-year-old actor was last scene in Chichore with Shraddha Kapoor. He debuted in the industry with Kai Po Che. He was immensely loved for his performance in the biopic of cricketer MS Dhoni. 

Rajput was born in Patna. He died by suicide after battling depression on June 13. He is survived by his elder brother, two sisters and father Dr KK Singh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sushant Singh Rajput
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Celebrities attend Rajput's funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Celebrities attend Rajput’s funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.