Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Photo: File

Renowned stage actor Akhtar Shirani, best known for his character in Umer Shareef’s comedy stage play Bakra Qiston Pe, passed away after suffering from kidney-related complications.

According to his family, the late actor was also suffering from a respiratory ailment for the past several days and was having difficulty breathing.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Imambargah Rizvia Society while burial will take place at Wadi-e-Hussain cemetery on Tuesday (today).

Mirza Akhtar Shirani rose to fame after his role in Umar Shareef’s comedy play Bakra Qiston Par. He is also known for his work in Budha Ghar Par Hai and other dramas. 

Mirza Akhtar Shirani Umer Shareef
 
