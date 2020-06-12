Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Sonya Hussyn teases fans with look from new project

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@sonyahussyn

Actor Sonya Hussyn recently took to Instagram to tell her fans that she’s been busy with a  new project.

Sharing a new look with her followers, the actor said: “Bangg Bang!!! Coming with an international project.” She tagged filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi in her post.

Sonya shared that the first look will be out tomorrow (Friday).

Her friends and colleagues from the film industry were quick to comment on her post. Actor Humaima Malik wrote: “Larkiiii”. Bulbulay’s Ayesha Omar said: “Bang bang she us all down. Looking so hot.” While Ushna Shah said Mashallah and wrote “Matlab key… buss KHATAM! Hot dang woman!”

