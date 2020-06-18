Sonya Hussyn shares BTS shot from her upcoming film

After replacing Faryal Mehmood in Abu Aleeha’s upcoming film Lockdown, Sonya Hussyn shared a BTS shot with her fans on social media .

Taking to Instagram, Hussyn told her fans that they had started shooting. She is starring next to Mirza Gohar Rasheed. She hinted that the film might be released on Netflix.

Aleeha’s film is about a man in love amid the pandemic. In an interview with SAMAA Digital earlier, the director said that he hoped his film would end up on Amazon Prime or Netflix.

The script has been written by Saudi Arabia based Abida Ahmad, who has penned multiple drama serials for TV.

She told SAMAA Digital that Lockdown was an emotional love story set in an Eastern context. The film will try to convey how a common man is surviving the lockdown during the pandemic.

“The film’s characters and dialogues have been set up in a way that the audiences will laugh and cry with them,” she said.

“The movie has not been written as movies traditionally are, it is an extraordinary story about the ordinary man,” she said, adding that you will have to find out the rest of the story by watching the film.