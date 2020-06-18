Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sonya Hussyn shares BTS shot from her upcoming film

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS shot from her upcoming film

Photo: Sonya Hussyn Bukharee/ Instagram

After replacing Faryal Mehmood in Abu Aleeha’s upcoming film Lockdown, Sonya Hussyn shared a BTS shot with her fans on social media .

Taking to Instagram, Hussyn told her fans that they had started shooting. She is starring next to Mirza Gohar Rasheed. She hinted that the film might be released on Netflix.

Aleeha’s film is about a man in love amid the pandemic. In an interview with SAMAA Digital earlier, the director said that he hoped his film would end up on Amazon Prime or Netflix.

The script has been written by Saudi Arabia based Abida Ahmad, who has penned multiple drama serials for TV.

She told SAMAA Digital that Lockdown was an emotional love story set in an Eastern context. The film will try to convey how a common man is surviving the lockdown during the pandemic.

“The film’s characters and dialogues have been set up in a way that the audiences will laugh and cry with them,” she said.

“The movie has not been written as movies traditionally are, it is an extraordinary story about the ordinary man,” she said, adding that you will have to find out the rest of the story by watching the film.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abu Aleeha lockdown Sonya Hussyn
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
Celebrities attend Rajput's funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Celebrities attend Rajput’s funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome mango season with matching outfits
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome mango season with matching outfits
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.