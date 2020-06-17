Sonya Hussyn replaces Faryal Makhdoon in ‘Lockdown’

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn has replaced Faryal Mahmood as the main lead in Abu Aleeha’s upcoming film Lockdown.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, the director of the film confirmed that Hussyn has opted as the lead role in the film instead of Faryal.

“Because of Faryal’s personal engagements and through mutual understanding, Faryal has left the project and Sonia is onboard with us,” said Aleeha.

In May, Faryal Mehmood tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony at home surrounded by their families with Daniyal Raheal.

Aleeha’s film is about a man in love amid the pandemic. The director hopes that his film Lockdown will end up on Amazon Prime or Netflix.

The script has been written by Saudi Arabia based Abida Ahmad, who has penned multiple drama serials for TV.

Earlier, she told SAMAA Digital that Lockdown is an emotional love story set in an Eastern context. The film will try to convey how a common man is surviving the lockdown during the pandemic.

“The film’s characters and dialogues have been set up in a way that the audiences will laugh and cry with them,” she said.

“The movie has not been written as movies traditionally are, it is an extraordinary story about the ordinary man,” she said, adding that you will have to find out the rest of the story by watching the film.

