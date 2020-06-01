Sheraz Uppal’s son makes debut alongside Aima Baig

Pakistani singer Shiraz Uppal’s son Haadi Uppal has just made his singing debut alongside Coke Studio singer Aima Baig with song Te Quiero.

Taking to Instagram, Baig shared that they both have worked hard on creating this song before the lockdown.

“‘Te Quiero’ is finally out! I am super excited for you all to hear it! We had worked very hard on creating this song and then the lockdown happened,” said Baig. “We thought we would not be able to release it but now that we finally have, I’m sure you guys will love it! I am glad I decided to feature in @HaadiUppal‘s remarkable new song and thankful to the entire team that made it happen.”

The song has been written by Shakeel Sohail. Shiraz Uppal composed and produced it. The song will take you on a love ride.

Haadi is a young talented singer born in New York. He is the son of famous singer and music producer Shiraz Uppal, who is known for popular songs including Tu Kuja Man Kuja, Tera Te Mera and Raanjhanaa.