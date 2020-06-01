Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sheraz Uppal’s son makes debut alongside Aima Baig

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sheraz Uppal’s son makes debut alongside Aima Baig

Photo: Screengrab

Pakistani singer Shiraz Uppal’s son Haadi Uppal has just made his singing debut alongside Coke Studio singer Aima Baig with song Te Quiero.

Taking to Instagram, Baig shared that they both have worked hard on creating this song before the lockdown.

“‘Te Quiero’ is finally out! I am super excited for you all to hear it! We had worked very hard on creating this song and then the lockdown happened,” said Baig. “We thought we would not be able to release it but now that we finally have, I’m sure you guys will love it! I am glad I decided to feature in @HaadiUppal‘s remarkable new song and thankful to the entire team that made it happen.”

The song has been written by Shakeel Sohail. Shiraz Uppal composed and produced it. The song will take you on a love ride.

Haadi is a young talented singer born in New York. He is the son of famous singer and music producer Shiraz Uppal, who is known for popular songs including Tu Kuja Man Kuja, Tera Te Mera and Raanjhanaa.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aima Baig Haadi Uppal Sheraz Uppal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot
Wahaj Ali misses his bff Maya Ali
Wahaj Ali misses his bff Maya Ali
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched
Wedding bells: actors Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood get hitched
Have you seen this documentary on Pakistan’s climate change crisis?
Have you seen this documentary on Pakistan’s climate change crisis?
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube
Zara Abid debut film Sikka released on YouTube
What’s going on with PTV’s YouTube channel?
What’s going on with PTV’s YouTube channel?
Do you remember Kareena Kapoor’s character from K3G?
Do you remember Kareena Kapoor’s character from K3G?
Ertugrul actor wishes Eid to Anoushey Ashraf
Ertugrul actor wishes Eid to Anoushey Ashraf
Shattered beyond repair, Adnan Siddiqui on musician Wajid Khan's death
Shattered beyond repair, Adnan Siddiqui on musician Wajid Khan’s death
Ertugrul’s producer wants to work on projects with Pakistan
Ertugrul’s producer wants to work on projects with Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.