Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Sheheryar Munawar is praying for the human race

Posted: Jun 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Sheheryar Munawar is praying for the human race

Photo: Sheheryar Munawar/ Instagram

Actor Sheheryar Munawar can’t help but think that the universe is trying to send us a message.

Taking to Instagram, the Humsafar star said: “Storms, hate crimes ,plane crashes, racism, Riots, locust attacks, a pandemic and even a UFO sighting – everyday is a new horror story.”

Storms, hate crimes ,plane crashes, racism, Riots, locust attacks, a pandemic and even a UFO sighting 🙄 – everyday is a new horror story. I can’t help but think the universe is trying to send us a message. Now I don’t want to sound like the crazy homeless man holding up the “the end is near sign” but if we look at the series of events building up to the pandemic ( governments around the world such the trump and modi establishments being elected on hate mandates, brexit and the increase of extremism and hate crimes) one can’t help but speculate some sort of divine intervention. Since we really hated each other so much, I feel like God turned around and said why don’t you just stay away from each other. A few months of social distancing and we’ve all realised how dependant we are on one another. My prayers go out to the human race. I really hope we come out of these dark times wiser.

The actor said that he didn’t want to sound crazy but “if we look at the series of events building up to the pandemic one can’t help but speculate some sort of divine intervention”.

“Since we really hated each other so much, I feel like God turned around and said why don’t you just stay away from each other,” he said. “A few months of social distancing and we’ve all realised how dependent we are on one another.”

