Sheheryar Munawar is praying for the human race

Actor Sheheryar Munawar can’t help but think that the universe is trying to send us a message.



Taking to Instagram, the Humsafar star said: “Storms, hate crimes ,plane crashes, racism, Riots, locust attacks, a pandemic and even a UFO sighting – everyday is a new horror story.”

The actor said that he didn’t want to sound crazy but “if we look at the series of events building up to the pandemic one can’t help but speculate some sort of divine intervention”.



“Since we really hated each other so much, I feel like God turned around and said why don’t you just stay away from each other,” he said. “A few months of social distancing and we’ve all realised how dependent we are on one another.”