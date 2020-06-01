Shattered beyond repair, Adnan Siddiqui on musician Wajid Khan’s death

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid died on Monday due to a suspected Covid-19 infection. He was 42 years old.

The composer was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and was reportedly on a ventilator. Wajid, who along with his brother Sajid Khan produced music for many Bollywood hits including Dabangg, Wanted and Jai Ho, had been suffering from kidney problem for the past few years.

“He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical,” music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news of his death to PTI.

Soon after the news of the composer’s demise broke, many from the film fraternity took to Twitter to pay tributes including Pakistani celebrities.

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Adnan Siddiqui took to social media and shared that Wajid’s death was a big loss for him. He said that the singer was like a brother to him.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. The deepest loss of 2020 for me personally and for the years to come. I lost my brother and a very, very dear friend Wajid.”

“Wajid, my brother, not done. There were many more conversations left Bhai. Gone too soon, am shattered beyond repair.”

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un .

I lost my brother & very very dear friend Wajid.

Wajid my brother not done. There were many more conversations left bhai. Gone too soon, am shattered beyond repair.

Kyun Bhai? Rest in peace my bhai & may Allah give Sajid & family strength.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/juZMHQZqeD — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) May 31, 2020

On Instagram, Siddiqui shared some memories he had with the late musician. He said that they used to talk almost every weekend.

“The most fondest memories of Mumbai I have are with Sajid and Wajid. They came to meet me and took me out for sehri. Not only that, invited me to their place and I had nihari cooked by their mother,” he wrote in a post.

“I came back to Pakistan and didn’t get a chance to visit them again but our bond became rock solid over the years,” said the actor. “My weekends are not complete without chatting with both the brothers and they will be incomplete without you Wajid”

The actor remarked that nothing he writes will be enough today. “I will forever remember you as ever-smiling, singing songs on the phone bhai… why did you go away so soon,” he concluded .

Singer and qawwal, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, also expressed shock over the Wajid’s sudden demise .

Rahat took to Twitter and shared a picture with the late music composer. “I have just lost my brother today. Wajid Bhai was more than a friend and a composer to me. May Allah Bless him Jannat. Ameen,” he said.

I have just lost my brother today. Wajid bhai was more then a friend and a composer to me. May Allah Bless him Jannat. Ameen pic.twitter.com/eEo0lej1a9 — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) May 31, 2020

In a video shared on Twitter, Rahat said that this was a big loss and Wajid was gone too soon.

Rahat also took the opportunity to send a message to everyone to stay calm and composed during these tough times.

Deeply saddened today ! I have just lost my brother today. Wajid bhai was more than a friend and a composer to me. May Allah Bless him Jannat. Ameen pic.twitter.com/wS4dxjhaVB — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) May 31, 2020

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s 1998 hit Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to work on actor’s various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also sang for Salman in chartbusters like ‘Mera He Jalwa’, ‘Fevicol Se’ and for Akshay Kumar in ‘Chinta Ta Chita Chita’ from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others. He recently co-composed Salman’s songs “Pyaar Karona” and “Bhai Bhai”, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

