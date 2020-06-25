Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Sharmila Faruqi writes emotional post for late uncle

SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Photo: File

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sharmila Faruqi took to social media to write an emotional note for her late uncle.

According to the politician, her dear uncle Dr Shaban Faruqi fought COVID-19 bravely but contracted the virus in the line of duty. She shared a month old video of her uncle when he was discharged from the hospital.

View this post on Instagram

My dearest uncle Dr Shaban farqui bravely fought covid 19 which he unfortunately contracted in the line of duty.. He miraculously came back to life after being on the vent for almost 2 months.. We prayed for his life, we prayed for him to speak to us again. And he did! He came back home, recovering so well, I planned to visit him later this year in the states. But this was never to happen, he left us all shattered to meet his creator. This pandemic has snatched the life and happiness from so many families across the world.. Shaban chacha as I always called him was someone I looked up to. He was always there to guide and advice me in some of my toughest times. Someone who would have the patience to hear me out for hours. The last time I met him was briefly in the labour room where he held my hand and said ‘ you can do this’. The loss my family has suffered cannot be measured in words… This video is just a month old when he was being discharged from the hospital after defeating COVID-19… Till we meet again Shaban chacha…

A post shared by Sharmila Faruqi (@sharmilafaruqi) on Jun 25, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

“He miraculously came back to life after being on the vent for almost 2 months…We prayed for his life, we prayed for him to speak to us again. And he did! He came back home, recovering so well, I planned to visit him later this year in the States,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that before she could plan a visit, he passed away.

“This pandemic has snatched the life and happiness from so many families across the world… Shaban chacha as I always called him was someone I looked up to,” she said. “He was always there to guide and advise me in some of my toughest times.”

She said that her uncle had the patience to hear her out for hours. “The last time I met him was briefly in the labour room where he held my hand and said ‘you can do this’. The loss my family has suffered cannot be measured in words,” she added.

