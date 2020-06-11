Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage

Shaniera Akram, activist and wife of Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram, took to social media to address all the problems she faced because of an interracial relationship.

“He only married her because she’s white. She must be easy! Does his skin smell different? Why couldn’t he marry a brown girl? It’s not natural for two skin colours to mix. Interracial relationships never work. What spell did she put on him? He will never take you seriously because of you’re white,” reads the caption of Akram’s Instagram post.

“You’re both so different. You will never be accepted as a real couple. His sons can’t have a Gori stepmother. If you have children they will grow up confused and treated differently,” it further read.

According to Shaniera, they had differences on both sides. “It’s ugly and unwarranted! Skin colour only troubles the people in this world who sees it,” she said.

Akram said that like millions of other couple, they were living proof that colour means absolutely nothing, “LOVE” does.

The starlet married the former fast bowler in the summer of 2013 in Lahore.