Entertainment

Shaniera Akram is afraid of how Pakistan’s handled COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Shaniera Akram is afraid of how Pakistan’s handled COVID-19

Photo: Shaniera Akram\ Instagram

Shaniera Akram, activist and wife of Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram, took to Twitter to say that she’s not happy with how Pakistani handled the pandemic.

“I’ve been living in Pakistan for more than eight years. I have seen a lot. But nothing has frightened me more than the way, we as a country, have handled this pandemic,” she said.”

“I fear we are past the stage of “if we contract COVID” Every household must now prepare for ‘when’,” she added.

