Shaniera Akram is afraid of how Pakistan’s handled COVID-19

Shaniera Akram, activist and wife of Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram, took to Twitter to say that she’s not happy with how Pakistani handled the pandemic.



I’ve been living in Pakistan for more than 8 years. I have seen a lot. But nothing has frightened me more than the way, we as a country, have handled this pandemic. I fear we are past the stage of “if we contract COVID” Every household must now prepare for “when”. #COVIDPakistan — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 7, 2020

