Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing

Shaniera Akram, wife of former Pakistan cricket team caption Wasim Akram, took to Twitter to say that being a mother of any kind is a blessing. She added that those who abuse their children should be punished by the law.



“Any step mother out there who thinks it’s ok to hurt, abuse or even neglect any child in their care is an embarrassment to themselves and our country,” she said in a tweet while referring to a news story about a cruel step mother.

Any step mother out there who thinks it’s ok to hurt, abuse or even neglect any child in their care is an embarrassment to themselves & our country. Being a mother of any kind is a blessing & those who abuse that right should be punished with the full strength of the law 😡 https://t.co/O9o8ewVKr3 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 22, 2020

Shaniera and Wasim tied the knot back in 2013 in Lahore. They have a daughter together and two sons from the cricketer’s first marriage.

Earlier, Shaniera took to Instagram to share that she’d been in quarantine for 100 days.

She shared that during their time at home, she had spent a lot of quality time with her family, learnt to make pizza, “celebrated my mums birthday, ate cake, cooked vegetarian dishes, celebrated pakistan day, stayed up late, got up early for runs, fought with my husband, fought with my kids, taught Aiyla to swim, bonded with my son, gave food to homeless, FaceTimed with people I don’t get time to see, Aiyla lost her first tooth, had memorable moments to last a lifetime with my bestie”.