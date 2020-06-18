Shahroz Sabzwari thanks his haters for the negative vibes

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari took to social media to thank his fans and haters. The Dil Ruba star said he was using all the hate and negativity to grow and become a better person each day.



“Thank you for all the love and thank you more for all the negativity,” he said. “I have taken it all in, and will use it as a POWER to grow and become better each day.”

The actor has been getting a lot of hate online since tying the knot with model Sadaf Kanwal.

Sadaf confirmed the news by changing her name and sharing pictures from her nikkah ceremony on Instagram. Shehroz too shared a picture with Sadaf on Instagram.

Sabzwari recently got separated from Syra Yousuf after being married for seven years. They have a daughter together named Nooreh.

Soon after their nikkah photos went viral, Shahroz posted a video on Instagram where he clarified that Sadaf was not the reason behind his divorce.

“I and Syra separated in August 2019 and the reason behind the separation was not a woman… not Sadaf,” he said in a video message.

The statement from the actor came a day after he and Sadaf confirmed they had tied the knot.