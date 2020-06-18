Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shahroz Sabzwari thanks his haters for the negative vibes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shahroz Sabzwari thanks his haters for the negative vibes

Photo: Instagram/@shahrozsabzwari

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari took to social media to thank his fans and haters. The Dil Ruba star said he was using all the hate and negativity to grow and become a better person each day.

“Thank you for all the love and thank you more for all the negativity,” he said. “I have taken it all in, and will use it as a POWER to grow and become better each day.”

The actor has been getting a lot of hate online since tying the knot with model Sadaf Kanwal.

Sadaf confirmed the news by changing her name and sharing pictures from her nikkah ceremony on Instagram. Shehroz too shared a picture with Sadaf on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

ALHAMDULILLAH

A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari) on May 31, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

Sabzwari recently got separated from Syra Yousuf after being married for seven years. They have a daughter together named Nooreh.

Soon after their nikkah photos went viral, Shahroz posted a video on Instagram where he clarified that Sadaf was not the reason behind his divorce.

“I and Syra separated in August 2019 and the reason behind the separation was not a woman… not Sadaf,” he said in a video message.

The statement from the actor came a day after he and Sadaf confirmed they had tied the knot.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
Tariq Aziz, the ultimate Pakistani game show host
Celebrities attend Rajput's funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Celebrities attend Rajput’s funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
Celebrities remember Tariq Aziz as an icon of their childhood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.