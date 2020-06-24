Shaan urges fans to stay positive

Actor and director Shaan Shahid took to social media to give his fans an important life lesson.

According to the Zaarar star, when you’re surrounded by negativity, it is important to think positive. He said that positivity creates: unity, harmony and strength.

Shaan urges fans and followers to keep a positive attitude.

Earlier, Shaan was in the news because of his opinions about the Turkish epic on Ertugrul Ghazi being aired on PTV. The actor said that the show was good but he watched it on Netflix. He believes PTV should invest money and produces epics on local legends instead.