HOME > Entertainment

Shaan thinks Ertugrul is a classic masterpiece

Posted: Jun 15, 2020
Posted: Jun 15, 2020
Shaan thinks Ertugrul is a classic masterpiece

Actor and director Shaan Shahid just finished watching the Turkish epic on Ertugrul Ghazi on Netflix. The actor says the show is a classic masterpiece.

He gave a special shout out to the show’s producers and cast.

Earlier, the actor was unhappy with the show being aired on PTV. He said the national television channel should focus on local legends and heroes.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request, the Turkish soap chronicling the life of the Muslim warrior, has been airing on PTV every day since the beginning of ramazan. The 179-episode drama series—whose original title is Dirilis: Ertugrul—has been dubbed into Urdu.

According to the prime minister, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

Actor and talk show host Javeria Saud recently took to Instagram to share how much she enjoyed the show too.

Fell in love with ERTUGRUL GHAZI This wonderful series touched my spirit and my soul. an excellent interpretation of the true Muslim spirit and portrays Muslim saints and followers with a more realistic feeling that could cut across religious lines and reach a western audience.. The story portrays a Muslim version of the events of the day which is not often found in western cultural history. Most excellent entertainment offering a wide range of pleasures for the viewer to partake in. History, adventure, love, intrigue, drama, costumes, suspense, betrayal, life, death, with very well captured living styles for back then from herding animals to making clothing and goods, weapons and their daily diet too.

According to Saud, she has fallen in love with the show. “This wonderful series touched my spirit and my soul,” she said, adding that the show was “an excellent interpretation of the true Muslim spirit and portrays Muslim saints and followers with a more realistic feeling that could cut across religious lines and reach a western audience”.

