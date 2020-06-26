Second filmmaker announces film based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra who has worked primarily in Bhojpuri films is the second director to announce a film based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life.

Mishra has said that the film will be partially based on the Kai Po Che actor and will be titled ‘Sushant’. He said that the film is not a biopic but will narrate the story of struggling actors who come to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams in Bollywood but are subsequently forced to take extreme steps due to harassment.

Earlier, Shamik Maulik had announced that he will be making a film on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life, titled Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost.

On the other hand, Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara is getting a release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14 at the age of 34.

The death of Bollywood’s rising star, Sushant Singh Rajput, has left many shaken. According to the New York Times, he had come to prominence in romantic hero roles on the big and small screen.

“Rajput’s death, which Mumbai police are investigating as a suicide, has also resurfaced the debate over the country’s stigma against mental health, as well as the industry’s rampant nepotism and treatment of “outsiders” — Rajput made his way up in the industry without being related to any other filmmakers, actors and producers, a common reality for many,” said the NYT.

Sushant started his career as a background dancer and made his way to leading man. Here are some of his best performances.

Kai Po Che!

Shuddh Desi Romance

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story