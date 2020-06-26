Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Second filmmaker announces film based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Second filmmaker announces film based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

Photo: File

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra who has worked primarily in Bhojpuri films is the second director to announce a film based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life.

Mishra has said that the film will be partially based on the Kai Po Che actor and will be titled ‘Sushant’. He said that the film is not a biopic but will narrate the story of struggling actors who come to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams in Bollywood but are subsequently forced to take extreme steps due to harassment.

Earlier, Shamik Maulik had announced that he will be making a film on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life, titled Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost.

On the other hand, Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara is getting a release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14 at the age of 34.

The death of Bollywood’s rising star, Sushant Singh Rajput, has left many shaken. According to the New York Times, he had come to prominence in romantic hero roles on the big and small screen.

“Rajput’s death, which Mumbai police are investigating as a suicide, has also resurfaced the debate over the country’s stigma against mental health, as well as the industry’s rampant nepotism and treatment of “outsiders” — Rajput made his way up in the industry without being related to any other filmmakers, actors and producers, a common reality for many,” said the NYT.

Sushant started his career as a background dancer and made his way to leading man. Here are some of his best performances.

Kai Po Che!

Shuddh Desi Romance

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kai Po Che Sushant Singh Rajput
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Hadiqa Kiani sings in Turkish for Ertugrul tribute
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Mohib Mirza doesn't know where his daughter is
Mohib Mirza doesn’t know where his daughter is
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Asim Azhar buys mom a Toyota Fortuner: guess the price
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check
Alamgir, legendary singer, is not dead: fact-check
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
ICYMI: Here's the ultimate guide to Sabiha Khanum's best films
ICYMI: Here’s the ultimate guide to Sabiha Khanum’s best films
Hina Altaf says marrying Aagha Ali was the right decision
Hina Altaf says marrying Aagha Ali was the right decision
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.