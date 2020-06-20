Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Saqib Malik is going to celebrate Fridays with film posters

Posted: Jun 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Saqib Malik is going to celebrate Fridays with film posters

Photo: Instagram/@saqibmalik33

Baaji director Saqib Malik recently took to Instagram to talk about the Pakistani film industry.

He said that back in the day “when we had a film industry and film stars, the studios churned out dozens of movies a year amidst much fanfare”.

“Every Friday would seal the fate of these productions and their makers, catapulting some into the superstar stratosphere overnight, while plummeting the fortunes of others,” he said, adding that he was going to share posters of some of his favourite films every Friday to celebrate the day moviegoers waited for all week.

View this post on Instagram

Back in the day when we had a “film industry” and “film stars”, the studios churned out dozens of movies a year amidst much fanfare. Every Friday would seal the fate of these productions and their makers, catapulting some into the superstar stratosphere overnight, while plummeting the fortunes of others. I am going to post posters of some of my favourite films from our cinema of yore every Friday to celebrate the day moviegoers waited for all week. Kinara, a dark, brooding and compelling drama set in Heera Mandi, Lahore, was released on February 19, 1982. Directed by the much admired Hassan Askari, the film boasted a cast that included Rani, Mohammad Ali, Ghulam Mohiyoddin and Bahar. The film’s story, about a prostitute and her relationship with a Tangay Wala, who turns out to be her long estanged father, raised many an eyebrow in a socially conservative Zia-ul-Haq era that enforced a strict code of public morality. The film was called back to the Censor Board after a week, undergoing many new cuts. It was eventually banned from public screening altogether, attaining a cult status of sorts as one of our few examples of “parallel cinema”. Thank you to my friend and fellow film aficionado, writer Fasi Bari, for sending me this poster today. #fasibari #pakistanicinema #housefullfridays #baajithefilm #rani #mohammadali #hassanaskari

A post shared by saqib malik (@saqibmalik33) on Jun 19, 2020 at 3:40am PDT

Malik started with sharing a poster of Kinara (1982). Directed by Hassan Askari, the film was a compelling drama set in Lahore’s Heera Mandi. The film’s cast included Rani, Mohammad Ali, Ghulam Mohiyoddin and Bahar.

“The film’s story, about a prostitute and her relationship with a Tangay Wala, who turns out to be her long estanged father, raised many an eyebrow in a socially conservative Zia-ul-Haq era that enforced a strict code of public morality,” he said. “The film was called back to the censor board after a week, undergoing many new cuts.”

He added that it was eventually banned from public screening altogether, attaining a cult status of sorts as one of our few examples of “parallel cinema”.

Malik thanked his friend and fellow film aficionado, writer Fasi Bari, for sending him the poster.

baaji Kinara Saqib Malik
 
