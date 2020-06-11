Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary

Death anniversary of renowned film actor Syed Moosa Raza better known as Santosh Kumar is being observed on Thursday (today).

He was born in 1925 in Lahore. He graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Kumar was active in Pakistani cinema during the 1950s and 1960s and is considered to be the first romantic hero of the country.

His first film, Ahensa, made in 1947 in India. His first film in Pakistan was Beli.

Kumar also starred in the first-ever silver jubilee Urdu film Dou Aansu in 1950. The very first Nigar Award for Best Actor was given to Kumar for his performance in the film Waada.

Shaam Dhalay is the only film he produced, directed and starred in. He passed away in 1982.