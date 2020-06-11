Sanam Saeed hopes we can return to cinemas soon

Actor Sanam Saeed can’t wait till she can go back to the cinema. Taking to Twitter, the Cake star said she was hoping and praying with everything else somehow cinemas become a safe zone to go back to soon.



“Can’t take the movies away from us,” she said as she gave a shout out to fellow actor Mahira Khan for her upcoming film with Fahad Mustafa, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Oh man hoping and praying with everything else that somehow cinemas become a safe zone to go back to inshallah inshallah. Can’t take the movies away from us! Waiting for all these amazing films to be shown! Best of luck MK, @fahadmustafa26 and #filmwalapictures 🙌 https://t.co/XjwIOzb2YL — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) June 10, 2020

“Waiting for all these amazing films to be shown,” she said sharing a poster for Khan and Mustafa’s latest project.



Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza’s film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa. Khan stars opposite him. The film is expected to release this Eidul Azha.

Qureshi and Meerza have had past hits such as Na Maloom Afraad and Actor In Law as well as Load Wedding.

Their second film, Fatman, that is about an accidental superhero and stars Ahmed Ali Butt in the lead role, doesn’t have a release date yet.