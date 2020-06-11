Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sanam Saeed hopes we can return to cinemas soon

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Sanam Saeed hopes we can return to cinemas soon

Photo: Sanam Saeed/ Instagram

Actor Sanam Saeed can’t wait till she can go back to the cinema. Taking to Twitter, the Cake star said she was hoping and praying with everything else somehow cinemas become a safe zone to go back to soon.

“Can’t take the movies away from us,” she said as she gave a shout out to fellow actor Mahira Khan for her upcoming film with Fahad Mustafa, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

“Waiting for all these amazing films to be shown,” she said sharing a poster for Khan and Mustafa’s latest project.

Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza’s film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa. Khan stars opposite him. The film is expected to release this Eidul Azha.

Qureshi and Meerza have had past hits such as Na Maloom Afraad and Actor In Law as well as Load Wedding.

Their second film, Fatman, that is about an accidental superhero and stars Ahmed Ali Butt in the lead role, doesn’t have a release date yet.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fahad Mustafa Mahira Khan Sanam Saeed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
The slow and silent death of Pashto film industry
The slow and silent death of Pashto film industry
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
Noaman Sami wishes Alizeh Shah on birthday
Noaman Sami wishes Alizeh Shah on birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.