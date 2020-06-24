Sanam Marvi to return to singing

Folk singer Sanam Marvi took a U-turn on Wednesday regarding quitting singing over family issues.

She made the announcement Tuesday after her sister, Reshman Parveen, filed a complaint against her with the police.

Parveen had accused Marvi of barging into her home along with armed men and damaging her property.

Following the release of Parveen’s video statement, Marvi told her fans on a Facebook live video that she would soon quit singing.

However, the singer has now retracted her statement and announced her return to singing.

She said she made a wrong use of words under depression after which she was being criticised by her fans.

Marvi said she would sing excerpts from the writings of Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

She, however, didn’t explain when and where she would perform.