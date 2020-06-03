Wednesday, June 3, 2020  | 10 Shawwal, 1441
Entertainment

Sakina Samo says she is not dead

Posted: Jun 3, 2020
Photo: Twitter/@sakinasamo

Actor Sakina Samo took to Twitter to let her fans and friends know that she is not dead. Samo claimed that a journalist had been calling her all day and when she did not respond, the journalist published fake news about her demise.

Earlier, the actor posted on Facebook that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The post was deleted a few hours later.  Soon afterwards news of her death started making rounds on social media.

“A so-called journalist was bugging me all day yesterday. I refused to take his call or reply any message… I did not want to talk about my health and so on. Well, long story cut short I blocked him on WhatsApp. He kept calling and calling. And then this…”

Sharing another tweet, Samo said that reports of her death were greatly exaggerated. She also wished fellow actor Rubina Ashraf a swift recovery from COVID-19.

In an interview with local news channels, Ashraf confirmed that she had been suffering from symptoms of the coronavirus and had tested positive. The actor is currently self-isolating while her family is going to get tested as well.  

In the past few weeks several Pakistani celebrities including morning show host Nida Yasir, her husband, actor Naveed Raza and singer Abrarul Haq also tested positive for the coronavirus.

