Sajjad Ali, son are jamming in the car

Fans and followers of singer Sajjad Ali and his son Khubi are in for a special treat. The father-son duo just shared a clip of a recent jam session.

Ali sat behind the wheel singing his hit song ‘Teri Yaad Satandi’ with Khubi in the passenger seat and played the guitar.

The song was from Ali’s hit 2002 album and was dedicated to Master Abdullah and Madam Noor Jehan. You can watch the official video here. Sajjad’s song was also used as an OST for Zulfiqar Ali’s drama serial Thori Khushi, Thora Ghum.

The TV show narrated the story of four men from Pakistani who end up working for a criminal mastermind in the UK.