Tuesday, June 30, 2020  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sajjad Ali, son are jamming in the car

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Sajjad Ali, son are jamming in the car

Photo: Instagram/@thesajjadali

Fans and followers of singer Sajjad Ali and his son Khubi are in for a special treat. The father-son duo just shared a clip of a recent jam session.

Ali sat behind the wheel singing his hit song ‘Teri Yaad Satandi’ with Khubi in the passenger seat and played the guitar.

View this post on Instagram

Dur Agaye Des Paraye 🎸 @khubialy

A post shared by Sajjad Ali Official (@thesajjadali) on Jun 28, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

The song was from Ali’s hit 2002 album and was dedicated to Master Abdullah and Madam Noor Jehan. You can watch the official video here. Sajjad’s song was also used as an OST for Zulfiqar Ali’s drama serial Thori Khushi, Thora Ghum.

The TV show narrated the story of four men from Pakistani who end up working for a criminal mastermind in the UK.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Khubi Ali Sajjad Ali
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fahad Mustafa has a question for PM Imran Khan
Fahad Mustafa has a question for PM Imran Khan
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Saba Hamid celebrates birthday following proper SOPs
Mohib Mirza doesn't know where his daughter is
Mohib Mirza doesn’t know where his daughter is
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Ali Gul Pir breaks down Zartaj Gul’s COVID-19 logic
Nimra Khan celebrates her 29th birthday amid pandemic
Nimra Khan celebrates her 29th birthday amid pandemic
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share adorable selfie with fans
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
Shaniera Akram believes being a mom is a blessing
T-series forced to remove Atif Aslam's song after backlash
T-series forced to remove Atif Aslam’s song after backlash
Hina Altaf says marrying Aagha Ali was the right decision
Hina Altaf says marrying Aagha Ali was the right decision
HSY posts adorable birthday wish for his 'muse' Vaneeza Ahmed
HSY posts adorable birthday wish for his ‘muse’ Vaneeza Ahmed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.