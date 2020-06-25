Saturday, June 27, 2020  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Saba Qamar’s new YouTube episode is a must watch

Posted: Jun 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Saba Qamar’s new YouTube episode is a must watch

Photo: Screengrab

Actor Saba Qamar’s latest YouTube episode “Kab Samjho Gey” is a haunting monologue on mental health.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared a clip from the video and said: “Aur kitni jaanain Lo gey? Kab samjho gey?”

You can watch the full video here.

In the video, we see glimpses of Saba. In some shots she’s tearing up, in some she’s smiling and in some just staring at us with a blank expression.

She opens the monologue with a question: how many more live will we take. She then lists names of celebrities such as Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, model Anum Tanoli and others and say “who knows how many more like them whose hearts were so sensitive?”

