Entertainment

Rubya Chaudhry demands healthier female representation in dramas

Posted: Jun 13, 2020
Photo: file

Pakistani actor Rubya Chaudhry is tired of people asking her when is she coming back on TV. She said there are not good enough projects to inspire her as a self-respecting actor.

Taking to Instagram, Chaudhry said she was once told that she’s too ‘foreign’ to pull off desi roles, which discouraged her from working in more dramas.

“When I started out in my Pakistani drama days.. I was told I’m too foreign (angraiz, gora) to pull off desi roles. That I had to be cast as the ‘spoilt rich girl’, ‘modern girl’, ‘tomboy’, ‘burger bachi’ … amongst a few other stereotypes that resulted in discouraging me from taking on any more scripts that were on offer,” said Chaudhry.

View this post on Instagram

When I started out in my Pakistani drama days.. I was told I’m too foreign (angraiz, gora) to pull off desi roles. That I had to be cast as ‘spoilt rich girl’, ‘modern girl’, ‘tomboy’, ‘burger bachi’ … amongst a few other stereotypes that resulted in discouraging me from taking on any more scripts that were on offer. And that’s it. I’m tired already of telling this shit story 😂 People keep askin’ me why I don’t appear on t.v… as what? Someone’s evil bhabi? Or the female equivalent of Al Pacino in the Devil’s Advocate (actually that’d be awesome) blablabla. Point is, I did some meaningful projects in the year that’s gone by, and the female leads/support roles were finally written for an intelligent audience, representing women that actually exist. That’s not to say that there were ZERO substantial projects, but not enough to inspire me as a self respecting actor. Things have gotten slightly better, but we have a long way to go still. We need healthier (physically and emotionally) female representation; what do you guys think? .. .. .. .. Photography – @omerbashir86

A post shared by Rubya Chaudhry (@rubyachaudhry) on Jun 12, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

“People keep askin’ me why I don’t appear on TV… as what? Someone’s evil bhabi? Or the female equivalent of Al Pacino in the Devil’s Advocate (actually that’d be awesome) blablabla,” she said.

She remarked that she did some meaningful projects in the past year and the female leads/support roles were finally written for an intelligent audience, representing women that actually exist.

“That’s not to say that there were zero substantial projects, but not enough to inspire me as a self respecting actor. Things have gotten slightly better, but we have a long way to go still. We need healthier (physically and emotionally) female representation; what do you guys think?” she asked.

Earlier, she shared that Bench, a short-film made by actor and director Usman Mukhtar, has been nominated in the best short-film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA. She was main lead in the movie.

