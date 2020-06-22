Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
Rubina Ashraf is feeling better, thanks fans for prayers

Photo: file

Actor Rubina Ashraf recently took to Instagram and told her fans and followers that she was feeling better.

She shared a throwback photo sent to her by a friend, actor Badar Khalil, and said: “Your love has saved me guys.”

Ashraf tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few weeks ago. There were reports of the actor being critically ill and shifted to a hospital emerged after actor Syed Sajid Hasan posted a message on Twitter.

Her daughter, Mina, later clarified that this was fake and her mother was recovering.

