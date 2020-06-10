Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Rohail Hayatt once asked Bilal Maqsood to join Vital Signs

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Rohail Hayatt once asked Bilal Maqsood to join Vital Signs

Photo: OK Pakistan

Bilal Maqsood of Strings has revealed that he was offered to join Vital Signs in the 90s but sadly that offer lasted for 15 seconds only.

Turning to Instagram, the singer posted a clip of him performing the Vital Signs hit Tum Mil Gaye and shared a fun fact.

“In 1998/99 Rohail asked me if I would like to join Vital Signs. I was sitting in his studio and right there he called Junaid [Jamshed] and told him that we should have Bilal in our band,” he wrote.

“Junaid said: NO. Rohail put the phone down and said, sorry can’t happen. Yeah, that was it. That offer came and went in 15 secs,” he added.

Maqsood has been keeping his fans and followers entertained with impromptu concerts and live sessions with his dad, playwright Anwar Maqsood, on Instagram during this quarantine.

Earlier, he revealed that his band mates came up with the name ‘Strings’ at a farewell party for their seniors at the Government College of Commerce and Economics.

