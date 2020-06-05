Read Mahira Khan’s adorable reply to a young fan

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan’s reply to her eight-year-old fan, Rania, is the most adorable thing you will read today.

The Raees actor responded to a fan’s letter on Twitter and said that she will name her daughter after her, if she had any in future. The letter was shared by girl’s father, Shaharyar.

“This is shoo sweet. Tell Rania that I wanted to name my daughter Rania if I had a girl 🙂 Give her lots of love and tight hug from me.”

Rania said that she became her fans after watching her in an award show. The fan also loved her film Superstar.

Earlier, Khan did an online interview with Samina Peerzada amid the lockdown and has spilled the beans about her life.

During the session, the Raees actor was asked whether there was someone special in her life to which she confessed that she was in love.

“Yeah, I think I am in love,” Mahira smiled. When Samina went on to congratulate her, the actor said , “I don’t know, I am so shy about it.”