Rapper Adil Omar shares his dad’s letters with fans

Pakistani rapper Adil Omar shared something personal with his fans on Friday night: letters written by his late father from jail.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper said that his father was falsely imprisoned when Adil was just seven-years-old. His dad passed away three years later in 2001.

“These are letters he wrote from jail to my little sister and I,” he said. “He was a maverick and an outlaw but a true G with integrity and a big heart. I miss him.”

In the letters, Adil’s father tells his kids to always be truthful and honest no matter what anyone wants you to say. “Allah Mian gets happy with truthful people,” read the letter.