Monday, June 15, 2020
Rahim Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Posted: Jun 15, 2020
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Pakistani singer Rahim Shah is the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to social media, Shah informed that he has already isolated himself.

“This is to inform you all that I am diagnosed as Covid positive and staying in self-isolation,” said Shah. “Please take this seriously for the safety of every Pakistani as it is not a joke and do pray for my fast recovery.”

Several renowned personalities of the country including veteran actors Rubina Ashraf, Vasay Chaudhry, Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Naveed Raza and singer Abrar-ul-Haq have been infected with the coronavirus.

Earlier, designer Maheen Khan also tested positive for coronavirus but she is in recovery phase now.

