Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter

Pakistani actor Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from the coronavirus infection, her daughter said Monday.

Ashraf tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Reports of the actor being critically ill and shifted to a hospital emerged after actor Syed Sajid Hasan posted a message on Twitter.

Prayers for sister Rubina ashraf who is in ICU due to covid .. may Allah have mercy on us and the world .. Ameen — Syed Sajid Hasan (@saiyidsajidshah) June 7, 2020

Later he informed fans that he had spoken to Ashraf’s husband, who confirmed that she was getting better.

She is getting better .. spoke to her hubby . Allah is most merciful https://t.co/j3T58HeG5J — Syed Sajid Hasan (@saiyidsajidshah) June 7, 2020

“I request everyone to please avoid spreading misinformation about my mother,” Ashraf’s daughter Minna Tariq said on Instagram. “She is fine and recovering.”

Tariq urged people to pray for her speedy recovery.

Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Muhammad Ahmad, Sana Javed, Shagufta Ejaz, Nida Yasir, and Yasir Nawaz along with others took to social media and requested for prayers for the actor.

Please pray for Rubina Ashraf. May Allah grant her good health and quick recovery pic.twitter.com/CK5jdkSvze — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) June 7, 2020

Sending a prayer to Rubina Ashraf jee! Hoping and praying she gets well soon! 🙏♥️ — manshapasha (@manshapasha) June 7, 2020

She tested positive for the virus on June 3 and had quarantined herself at home.