Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: file

Pakistani actor Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from the coronavirus infection, her daughter said Monday.

Ashraf tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Reports of the actor being critically ill and shifted to a hospital emerged after actor Syed Sajid Hasan posted a message on Twitter.

Later he informed fans that he had spoken to Ashraf’s husband, who confirmed that she was getting better.

“I request everyone to please avoid spreading misinformation about my mother,” Ashraf’s daughter Minna Tariq said on Instagram. “She is fine and recovering.”

Tariq urged people to pray for her speedy recovery.

Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Muhammad Ahmad, Sana Javed, Shagufta Ejaz, Nida Yasir, and Yasir Nawaz along with others took to social media and requested for prayers for the actor.

Keep @ashrafrubina in your prayers please🙏❤️

Plz pray for rubina ashraf.Allah unhe sehat den Ameen

She tested positive for the virus on June 3 and had quarantined herself at home.

