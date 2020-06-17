Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
PTV game show host Tariq Aziz passes away

Photo: SAMAA Digital

TV show host, actor and politician Tariq Aziz passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84 in Lahore. He was best known for the quiz show Neelam Ghar on PTV which was later renamed The Tariq Aziz Show (1997) and later Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz (2006).

Aziz was diabetic and according to his wife, he was taken to the hospital in the morning after he complained about feeling ill.

Aziz was born on April 28, 1936 and received his early education in Sahiwal, according to a profile on PTV. His first job was with Radio Pakistan (Lahore).

Aziz was part of the inaugural team of presenters of PTV on the first day of its transmission on November 26, 1964. The first day of TV transmission in Pakistan comprised of: a quiz show hosted by Ashfaq Ahmed, a song by Tufail Niazi and a long play starring Qavi Khan and Mehnaz Rafi. The announcements were made by Aziz and Kanwal Naseer.

He also acted in 42 films from 1968 to 1988. Around 33 of the films were in Urdu and the rest were in Punjabi, including a supporting role Insaniyat along with Zeba and Waheed Murad, and Haar Gaya Insaan.

After a career in films, Aziz decided to return to TV with Neelam Ghar in 1974 . His tagline: “Yeh water cooler aap ka hua” became an instant hit.

Neelam Ghar was one of the first general knowledge quiz shows in the country with a mass following. The format was quite simple: a selected audience member would after specific questions for extravagant prizes. The show also brought in major commercial sponsorship like Hitachi.

Aslam Azhar, who was in charge of PTV at the time, designed the programme after some game shows with mass prizes on American TV channels.

Aziz was also actively involved in politics. He was a member of the National Assembly in the late 90s.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called him an icon of this time and condoled with the family.

Several celebrities took to social media to share the impact he had on them growing up.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Neelam Ghar ptv Tariq Aziz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Mahira Khan considers beau Salim Karim a blessing
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary
Celebrities attend Rajput's funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Celebrities attend Rajput’s funeral as death sparks mental health debate
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood mourns death of young heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Shaniera says that skin colour doesn’t matter in a marriage
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry
Atif Aslam is not leaving the music industry
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome mango season with matching outfits
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz welcome mango season with matching outfits
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.