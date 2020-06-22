Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai on graduating from Oxford

Bollywood starlet Priyanka Chopra congratulated Nobel laureate and education activist, Malala Yousafzai, for graduating from Oxford University.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador shared an adorable picture on social media.

“Happy Graduation, @malala! Your philosophy, Politics and Economics degree from Oxford is such an incredible achievement. I’m so proud!”

Earlier, Malala took to social media to share the good news about her graduation.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she said in a post on Instagram. The 22-year-old shared that she didn’t know what she was going to do next. “For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she added.

Malala was born and brought up in the volatile Swat Valley and while taking the bus home from school, in October 2012, she, and two other girls, were shot by a Taliban gunman: she was hit in the head by a bullet, but survived and eventually recovered.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.