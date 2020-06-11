Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away

Pakistani actor Tariq Malik, who played the character of Murad in the drama Guest House, passed away on Thursday.

The famous drama presented difficulties faced by travellers in a lighthearted manner.

Actor Afzal Khan played the role of sweeper Jan Rambo, while Malik starred in a supportive role of a waiter alongside him in the drama.

Besides the Pakistan Television, Malik also remained associated with Radio Pakistan for a long time.

He was reportedly diagnosed with typhoid and tested positive for coronavirus two days ago.

The actor died of cardiac arrest Thursday.