Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Actor Tariq Malik. Photo: Samaa Digital

Pakistani actor Tariq Malik, who played the character of Murad in the drama Guest House, passed away on Thursday.

The famous drama presented difficulties faced by travellers in a lighthearted manner.

Actor Afzal Khan played the role of sweeper Jan Rambo, while Malik starred in a supportive role of a waiter alongside him in the drama.

Besides the Pakistan Television, Malik also remained associated with Radio Pakistan for a long time.

He was reportedly diagnosed with typhoid and tested positive for coronavirus two days ago.

The actor died of cardiac arrest Thursday.

