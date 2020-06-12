Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani actor Naveed Raza has recovered from COVID-19

Posted: Jun 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Pakistani actor Naveed Raza has recovered from COVID-19

Photo: File

Pakistani actor Naveed Raza and his wife Kanwal have recovered from the novel coronavirus. The couple took to social media to share their experience: from getting the virus to recovering.

Taking to Instagram, Naveed posted a video with wife to talk about topics such as anxiety, stigma and hope.

“Sharing our journey of recovering from Covid-19. Addressing the symptoms we experienced and how we dealt with them. Also talking about how people can deal with anxiety and stigma related to the pandemic and how hope and positivity can make everything better,” read the caption on the video.

“Everyone should act as a responsible citizen and practice self-isolation,” said Raza in the video message. He remarked that once you start showing symptoms you should immediately quarantine yourself.

“Symptoms can vary person to person, you can have high to low fever, sore throat to dry cough, body aches to fatigue,” said Raza. “Even if you don’t want to get tested because its expensive or you don’t trust the free government testing you should immediately quarantine yourself.”

He said that during quarantine, everyone should monitor their symptoms and build their immunity.

The couple shared their symptoms in the video and how they worked on themselves to recover. They both had a loss of taste and smell for almost 10 days.

Naveed shared that once they were diagnosed, they increased their intake of vitamin C, kalongi and kehwas. The couple also avoided excessive medications, anti allergies and antibiotics.

The couple concluded the video by thanking their family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers for sending prayers.

Naveed Raza
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

