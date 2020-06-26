Nimra Khan celebrates her 29th birthday amid pandemic

Actor Nimra Khan’s husband took over his wife’s Instagram account to wish her on 29th birthday.

She shared a video clip wherein she could be seen playing a birthday tune and wrote the sweet wish she received from her husband.

“Wishing my beautiful wife a very happy birthday. May all your dreams come true. Love you lots from your husband,” the actor said.

The Khwaab Tabeer actor also thanked her fans for the wishes .

Earlier, she took to social media to share that she tied the knot with her beau Ifthekhar in April.

Khan made her acting debut on television with Khwaab Tabeer on PTV. She is known for her performances in Kaisi Khushi Lekar Aaya Chand on A-Plus, opposite Ahsan Khan, Rishta Anjana Sa on Ary Digital and Choti Si Zindagi on Hum TV.