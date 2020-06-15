Nida Yasir returns to hosting her morning show

Morning show host Nida Yasir, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, is back to hosting her live morning show. She recently shared that her test came back negative.

On May 25, Nida Yasir confirmed that she, her husband and daughter had tested positive for the virus and were isolating themselves at home.

The whole team of Good Morning Pakistan was tested for the virus and was asked to isolate at home.

Earlier, in a live session on Instagram Nida said that once she’s back on her morning show, she will share all the homemade remedies she’s been using to fight the coronavirus in self-isolation.

“We are taking zam zam water, lemonade, kalonji and herbal teas to cure the coronavirus,” said Nida. “I will share all these remedies regarding COVID-19 that helped us once I get to my morning show.”

She added that during this self-isolation period, their neighbours helped them a lot and took care of them.