Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health

Posted: Jun 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nida Yasir and husband dismiss fake news regarding their health

Actor turned morning show host Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz, who contracted coronavirus last month, have updated their fans regarding their health conditions.

Nida and Yasir turned to Instagram on Tuesday, shared their selfie and wrote, “I want to clarify that I am absolutely fine. Thanks, Almighty Allah.”

They went on to say that “my family is fine as well.”

Yasir also claimed that they both are self-isolating in their home and requested people to stop spreading fake news.

On May 25, Nida Yasir had confirmed that she, her husband Yasir Nawaz and daughter had tested positive for the virus and they had isolated themselves.

Nida Yasir Yasir Nawaz
 





 



 
 
 


