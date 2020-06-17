Nazish Jahangir says she was suicidal after losing her mother

Actor Nazish Jahangir took to social media again to talk about mental health. She said that she has been suicidal twice in her life after she lost my mother.

“So here I am, I have been suicidal twice in my life after I lost my mother. I was hopeless I was unable to talk, everything was just meaningless for me, ” said Jahangir. “I have fought PTSD for 10 years as I mentioned this earlier but let me tell you all one thing very clearly, only I had a cure and that too within.”

She remarked that she stood up for herself ad she took her every breakdown as a lesson. “I fought my darkness and left it all behind me,” said she.

“I pray for everyone to be strong enough to talk about it and fight it the same way. There are times in your life when you don’t feel right opening up to anyone, you don’t even want to listen to anyone and that’s the time where you have to talk your heart out and fight the depression living inside you, look for the positivity in your life, extract positivity from negativity, try to be kind with everyone, try to let people live their life the way they want to, try to not judge anyone,” she concludes her post.

She often takes to social media to talk about mental health. Earlier, she opened up about the importance of digital detox for a person’s sanity.

She wants people to remember that they are braver than they believe and stronger than they seem, and smarter than they think.

