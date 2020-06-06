Naveed Raza warns people to stop partying, corona is real

After testing positive for coronavirus, Mera Dil, Mera Dushman star Naveed Raza wants people to stop partying for the love of their families.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared how painful it is to have shortness of breath, a congested chest, fever, muscle cramps, non-stop headaches, no sense of taste or smell, endless fatigue and tiredness.

“Every morning brings new symptoms with fear of losing your loved ones. This is the most difficult and the worst virus the world is dealing with right now!!” said Raza.

“Corona is serious, and no one paid me to become COVID positive. Stop this stupid madness. STAY HOME, GET YOURSELF TESTED AND SAVE PEOPLE AROUND YOU. “

Earlier, he made a video to help his fellow actors identify symptoms of COVID-19.

He felt it was imperative to make a video as TV shoots are resuming and he wants everyone to take precautions.

“I felt a lot of dehydration, body cramps and headache the first day,” said Raza. “On the second day, weakness and fever added to these symptoms. I didn’t feel throat ache or flu, however, some people experience these symptoms as well. The third day again, I contracted fever, headache, weakness and body cramps but I got tested and thankfully, am not showing as many and recovering well.”

He remarked that he was asymptomatic but some people might have more symptoms. Raza requested that anyone who is having even minor symptoms should get tested before going on a shoot.

