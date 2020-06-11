Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys

Actor Nadia Jamil misses her four sons every day and is always praying for their success. The actor is currently in the UK for treatment. She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March and has been keeping fans updated with her health via social media.
Not a day goes by without me pining for them and praying hard for their success. I have four sons. Two of them have a father and a while family to support them, the other two only have me. Sabir has come such a long way from working at a brick kiln to studying to become an engineer for the army. Like his name he is patient, calm, proud of his back ground and strong enough to mentor other young boys who have struggled in their childhood. His heart is soft and he cried when we talk on the phone. Even as his heart is strong and he tells me when he’s older he will make a place for me to live with him. Azaad is my free spirited baby. The youngest of my boys. The most troubled also. He was brought to me when he was barely 7. An abandoned street child. Abused. Burned. Injured. But always tough. Too tough. He is fiercely attached to me. Angry when I’m not there. As he has a right to be. His heart, like all my sons, is gold. His resilience incredible. His popularity huge. Here in UK I think of them often. I wish they were with me. Although Sabir is doing so well. Both my older boys are happy in Pakistan. Both the younger ones want to be here with me. I pray my Azaad joins me soon. Please pray for all four of my boys. May Allah bless them with success and joy, peaceful spirits and hard working nature’s. May they respect all life especially their own, and never discriminate against anyone. #legendary #sons #cancersucks #missmyboys #momlife
