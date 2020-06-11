Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys

Actor Nadia Jamil misses her four sons every day and is always praying for their success. The actor is currently in the UK for treatment. She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March and has been keeping fans updated with her health via social media.



Taking to Instagram, Jamil said that not a day goes by without her pining for her kids. “I have four sons. Two of them have a father and a whole family to support them, the other two only have me,” she said.

Talking about her son Sabir, Nadia said that he had come a long way from working at a brick kiln to studying to become an engineer. Her youngest, Azaad, she said was a free spirit.

“Here in the UK I think of them often. I wish they were with me. Although Sabir is doing so well. Both my older boys are happy in Pakistan. Both the younger ones want to be here with me,” she said.