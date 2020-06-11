Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Nadia Jamil opens up about her boys

Photo: Instagram/@njlahori

Actor Nadia Jamil misses her four sons every day and is always praying for their success. The actor is currently in the UK for treatment. She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March and has been keeping fans updated with her health via social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jamil said that not a day goes by without her pining for her kids. “I have four sons. Two of them have a father and a whole family to support them, the other two only have me,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

Not a day goes by without me pining for them and praying hard for their success. I have four sons. Two of them have a father and a while family to support them, the other two only have me. Sabir has come such a long way from working at a brick kiln to studying to become an engineer for the army. Like his name he is patient, calm, proud of his back ground and strong enough to mentor other young boys who have struggled in their childhood. His heart is soft and he cried when we talk on the phone. Even as his heart is strong and he tells me when he’s older he will make a place for me to live with him. Azaad is my free spirited baby. The youngest of my boys. The most troubled also. He was brought to me when he was barely 7. An abandoned street child. Abused. Burned. Injured. But always tough. Too tough. He is fiercely attached to me. Angry when I’m not there. As he has a right to be. His heart, like all my sons, is gold. His resilience incredible. His popularity huge. Here in UK I think of them often. I wish they were with me. Although Sabir is doing so well. Both my older boys are happy in Pakistan. Both the younger ones want to be here with me. I pray my Azaad joins me soon. Please pray for all four of my boys. May Allah bless them with success and joy, peaceful spirits and hard working nature’s. May they respect all life especially their own, and never discriminate against anyone. #legendary #sons #cancersucks #missmyboys #momlife

A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori) on Jun 10, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT

Talking about her son Sabir, Nadia said that he had come a long way from working at a brick kiln to studying to become an engineer. Her youngest, Azaad, she said was a free spirit.

View this post on Instagram

Brothers. Nani. Playing. Love 🙂

A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori) on Jun 10, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT

“Here in the UK I think of them often. I wish they were with me. Although Sabir is doing so well. Both my older boys are happy in Pakistan. Both the younger ones want to be here with me,” she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
nadia jamil
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Rubina Ashraf is fine and recovering from coronavirus: daughter
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal share sun-kissed selfie
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
JK Rowling loves this Pakistani girl’s illustration for The Ickabog
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Stage actor Mirza Akhtar Shirani passes away in Karachi
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Pakistan’s music archives go digital with @pesh.kash
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Nadia Jamil wants people stop assuming things about her
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?
The slow and silent death of Pashto film industry
The slow and silent death of Pashto film industry
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
Mahira Khan wants you to watch this documentary right now
Are you ready to read about Meera’s life?
Are you ready to read about Meera’s life?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.